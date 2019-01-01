Watch the 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
The World Famous FAMU Marching 100!

Posted 12:27 PM, January 1, 2019, by

The world famous FAMU Marching 100 Band is in town for the 130th Rose Parade! Here they are performing at the 2019 Tournament of Roses Bandfest!