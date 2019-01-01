Watch the 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda, a New Year’s Tradition

The iconic New Year’s tradition – the Rose Parade – run along a 5 1/2-mile route in Pasadena. Put on by the Tournament of Roses, it begins at 8 a.m. PT Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

This year’s theme is “The Melody of Life,” with Grand Marshal Chaka Khan, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician.

The Royal Court will be led by the 101st Rose Queen, Louise Deser Siskel of San Marino, who notes she’s the first young woman to hold that title who is Jewish, LGBTQ and a glasses-wearer.

Tuesday’s event is the 72nd consecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade for KTLA.

The parade is on KTLA for two commercial-free hours, followed by three encore presentations. Our own Micah Ohlman, Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines provide all the details on the floats, equestrian units, bands and tournament entries.

You can watch the live parade coverage on Channel 5 in Southern California, on your KTLA provider, or online above.

Are you a fan of one of the 19 marching bands that are in the parade? You can watch a raw, unedited feed devoted to the bands on KTLA’s Facebook page.

We return to our regular news programming with the KTLA 5 News Special Edition at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.