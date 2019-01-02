2 Bodies Found in Santa Ana House Fire May Be Woman, Abusive Husband: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire broke out inside a Santa Ana home Tuesday that was the setting, days earlier, of a domestic violence dispute, police said. After the fire, two bodies were found.

Firefighters and Santa Ana police responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a blaze at a two-story house at 2314 Manly Ave. When authorities arrived, the house was full of smoke, and flames were visible in the second story.

A body was found in the front living room, and another was found inside a bedroom. The remains were burned beyond recognition, but authorities suspect the body in the living room was a man, based on the size, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. Firefighters rescued a dog from the inferno, but two cats died.

A woman who rents a room in the house heard a smoke alarm and left before fire crews arrived. She told authorities she heard someone else in the home who needed help but couldn’t get the person out, Bertagna said.

