2 Dead in Fiery Santa Ana Motorcycle Collision

Two people have died in a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car that caught fire Wednesday in Santa Ana, according to police.

At around 1:30pm, Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to the collision on Raitt Street, where a motorcycle, that was reportedly traveling at a high speed, T-boned a red Dodge Charger that was attempting to make a U-turn and both vehicles caught fire, a Santa Ana Police Department official said.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman, who was in the red Dodge Charger and lived in the area, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries, according to police.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names and ages.

The woman was trapped in her car while it burned. After Orange County Fire Authority officers extracted her, she was found to have suffered major bodily injuries and burns, according to the official.

Video showed civilians extinguishing the flames with water hoses as authorities arrived on the scene. Police also used fire extinguishers.

Officials said the woman’s son was one of those who came out and tried to extinguish the fire.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist’s body on the street. Civilians had reportedly pulled the motorcycle off of him, the official said.

Photos showed a red Dodge Charger charred from the fire and caved in on one side, and a destroyed motorcycle lying on the ground among debris. One of the motorcycle’s wheels appeared on have broken off and was also lying on the street near the collision area.

Authorities will be investigating the area to determine the speed that the motorcyclist was traveling, and whether the woman was making the U-turn illegally, according to the official.

Police said that a section of Raitt Street will be closed for several hours because of the fatal collision.

