Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Nationwide Over Carcinogen Concern

Another blood pressure medication has been recalled over concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

The medication is manufactured by Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.

The recall is voluntary and affects 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP.

Those who take the drug are urged to contact their doctor.

Six blood pressure medications have been recalled since November.

All have been found to have trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and are manufactured by different companies.

