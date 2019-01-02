× Bob Einstein, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor, Dies at 76

Actor Bob Einstein, who appeared in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday. He was 76.

He also worked as a writer, with his credits including “Bizarre” and “Super Dave.”

Einstein won an Emmy in 1969 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for his work on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and in 1976 for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series for his work on “Van Dyke and Company,” according to IMDB.

His brother Albert Brooks tweeted about his death, calling him a “brilliantly funny man.”

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

