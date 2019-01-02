Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Bob Einstein, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor, Dies at 76

Posted 11:01 AM, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, January 2, 2019
Bob Einstein arrives to the Premiere Of HBO's 'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on June 27, 2018 in Hollywood. (Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Actor Bob Einstein, who appeared in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday. He was 76.

He also worked as a writer, with his credits including “Bizarre” and “Super Dave.”

Einstein won an Emmy in 1969 for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for his work on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and in 1976 for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series for his work on “Van Dyke and Company,” according to IMDB.

His brother Albert Brooks tweeted about his death, calling him a “brilliantly funny man.”

