Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande to Headline Coachella 2019

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will anchor the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, set to run April 12-14 and again April 19-21 at Indio’s Empire Polo Club. Others at the top of bill include Janelle Monae, Solange and Khalid.

The 2019 edition will be the festival’s 20th, and follows a year in which Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Eminem were the main attractions at the Goldenvoice-produced event.

Coachella is expected to once again bring approximately 250,000 attendees to the Colorado Desert. The poster is below.

