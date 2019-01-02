Detectives Investigating Death of Man Found in Burnt-Out Car in East L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a burning car parked near the terminus of a dead-end road in unincorporated East Los Angeles on Wednesday.

A passerby called authorities just after 8 p.m. regarding a vehicle fire in the 1500 block of North Bonnie Beach Place, which butts up against the 10 Freeway, L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Marvin Crowder said.

Firefighters who responded and extinguished the blaze discovered the body inside, sheriff's Sgt. Scott Hoglund said.

Video from the scene shows the car — which appeared to be a white, newer model Acura sedan — had burn damage around its exterior, though it had not been completely consumed by flames.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Alhambra police officers went to the home address shown on the vehicle's registration, but the owner did not live there, Sgt. Castillo said.

Investigators were on scene late Wednesday night, and no further details were available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.