Wardrobe Stylist and Style Expert Kristina Zias joined us live with fashions trends for every body type to try in the New Year. You can follow Kristina on Instagram @MissZias and visit her fashion blog to shop all of the looks and trends that you saw in the segment.
Fashion Trends to Try in the New Year With Style Expert Kristina Zias
-
Flattering Coats & Jackets for Your Body Type With Fashion Expert Kristina Zias
-
Style Expert and Model Dustin Quick Shares Trends From This Season’s Fashion Weeks
-
Fall Shoe Trends From JustFab & ShoeDazzle
-
Fashionable Holiday Looks for Every Occasion With Style & Trend Expert Brittney Levine
-
Suspected Killer Who Allegedly Shot, Ran Over His Victim in Woodland Hills Detained in Germany: LAPD
-
-
Perfect Pants for Fall With Anthropologie
-
California Chic Fall Fashions With Bella Dahl
-
Latin-Inspired Fashions With Susana Franco
-
Black Friday Deals for the Whole Family With Old Navy
-
Fashionable Holiday Looks for Every Occasion With Style Expert Ashley Fultz
-
-
Thousand Oaks Shooting: 12 Victims ID’d, Including Vet Who Survived Las Vegas Massacre
-
Creative and Cool Halloween Costume Ideas With Lifestlye Expert Ami Desai
-
Funeral Services Held for 2 More Victims of Borderline Massacre, a Marine Veteran and the Bar’s Cashier