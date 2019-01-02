Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Fashion Trends to Try in the New Year With Style Expert Kristina Zias

Posted 11:21 AM, January 2, 2019

Wardrobe Stylist and Style Expert Kristina Zias joined us live with fashions trends for every body type to try in the New Year. You can follow Kristina on Instagram @MissZias and visit her fashion blog to shop all of the looks and trends that you saw in the segment.