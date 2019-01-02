Frank Buckley Interviews: Ralph Lawler, Los Angeles Clippers Broadcaster

Ralph Lawler is the play by play announcer for the Los Angeles Clippers. The broadcasting legend has spent 40 years of his 60 year career with the Clippers. Whether on radio or television, he has broadcast virtually every Clippers game since the team moved from Buffalo, New York to California in 1978. His enthusiastic commentary has made him a fan favorite, coining catchphrases like, “Oh me, oh my!” and “Bingo!”

In September of 2018, Lawler announced he would retire at the end of the 2018-19 season. During this podcast, he reveals why he made the decision to retire after having broadcast over 3,000 Clippers games. He also shares why he considers himself to be a part of the L.A. Clippers team, and reveals how he came up with his beloved catch phrases.

