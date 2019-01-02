Man Dies After Being Found With Gunshot Wound in San Bernardino Front Yard

A 33-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a San Bernardino home last week, officials said.

The incident was reported about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The victim was found in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the victim, who has not been identified, was shot where he was found.

No further details about the incident have been released, but the shooting is under investigation.