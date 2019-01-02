Man Dies After Being Shot at San Bernardino Motel During Dispute on New Year’s Day

A man died after being shot at a San Bernardino motel during a dispute on New Year’s Day, police said.

Authorities received a call about a shooting at the Golden Star Motel, 668 W. 5th St. about 6:40 p.m.

The victim, Deante Williams, 23, of Citrus Heights, had already been driven to a hospital when officers arrived, police said.

Authorities learned that Williams had been shot at the motel during a dispute and was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the dispute and police had no description on the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 909-384-5747 or 909-384-5613.