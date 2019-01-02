× Man Hospitalized With Leg Injury After Being Struck by Metro Train in Rancho Park

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a Metro train in the Rancho Park neighborhood of West Los Angeles.

The incident was reported about 8 a.m. in the 10800 block of Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Amy Bastman stated in a news alert.

An unidentified 25-year-old man suffered a leg injury in the incident and was transported to a local hospital, Bastman said. The man was listed in fair condition.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters entering and leaving the train, which was stopped across an intersection near the Westwood/Rancho Park station.

No details on what happened prior to the man getting injured were immediately available.

Trains resumed normal service with some residual delays at about 8:30 a.m., Metro tweeted.

EXPO LINE: Trains resuming normal service with up to 15 minute residual delays through 9am; earlier issue now clear. pic.twitter.com/NdObbadO2O — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 2, 2019