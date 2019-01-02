Man, Woman Injured After Small Plane Crashes Into River in Sacramento

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a small plane crashed into the American River in Sacramento, authorities said.

The two-seat aircraft dived into the water east of Interstate 5 and Discovery Park, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

A man and a woman were taken to a trauma center, but authorities did not give any details about the nature of their injuries.

The Fire Department posted an image of the plane submerged in the water.

