Man, Woman Injured After Small Plane Crashes Into River in Sacramento

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a small plane crashed into the American River in Sacramento, authorities said.
The two-seat aircraft dived into the water east of Interstate 5 and Discovery Park, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
A man and a woman were taken to a trauma center, but authorities did not give any details about the nature of their injuries.
The Fire Department posted an image of the plane submerged in the water.
38.581572 -121.494400