Rialto Man Accused of Trying to Kill 85-Year-Old Grandmother; Suspect’s Mom Injured While Trying to Stop Stabbing: Police

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to kill his grandmother by stabbing his grandmother while she slept in a home in San Bernardino, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Rialto Avenue after receiving a report of a stabbing shortly before 11 p.m., according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

Assael Flores of Rialto had gone to the residence and was speaking with his mother when he “suddenly expressed his intention to stab” his 85-year-old grandmother, who was asleep at the time, the release stated.

He grabbed a knife and went to the bedroom, police said. His mother followed him and ran into the bedroom to protect the sleeping woman.

Flores was able to overpower his 51-year-old mother and allegedly stabbed his grandmother multiple times, according to the release. The younger woman was also injured while trying to stop the attack on her mother.

The injured grandmother was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive was last reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect’s mother was not hospitalized.

Flores fled the scene but was apprehended approximately eight hours later. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail, inmate records showed.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-384-5613.