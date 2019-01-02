Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Santa Monica Police Looking Into Whether Series of Trash Fires Are Related, Arson

Posted 11:43 PM, January 2, 2019, by

Police in Santa Monica are looking into whether two recent series of trash fires are related, and whether they were intentionally set. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 2, 2019.