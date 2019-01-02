Police in Santa Monica are looking into whether two recent series of trash fires are related, and whether they were intentionally set. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 2, 2019.
Santa Monica Police Looking Into Whether Series of Trash Fires Are Related, Arson
