Severed Hydrant, Broken Water Main Flood Streets of Anaheim Hills Neighborhood

Officials are trying to determine if a car crash that severed a hydrant Tuesday night is also to blame for a broken water main that flooded the streets of a neighborhood in Anaheim Hills.

The solo-vehicle crash involving a red four-door sedan was reported about 8:11 p.m. in the 5400 block of East Willowick Circle, a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department said.

Video from the scene showed the car stopped on a sidewalk in front of a home as water was rushing down the street.

The driver, identified only as a female, was not injured, the spokesperson said.

Some type of pole or power line also appeared to be down in the street and officials also say a water main broke.

Investigators were still determining whether the break was caused by the vehicle hitting the nearby hydrant, Anaheim Public Utilities spokesperson Mike Lyster said.

About 25 homes were temporarily without water service, but it was restored a short time later, Lyster said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.