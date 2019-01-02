× Toddler Separated From Father by U.S. Border Officials After Mother Is Killed in Tijuana

After he lost his green card following a felony conviction and was deported to Mexico, Sergio Angel Martinez Lopez thought he would never come back to the U.S.

That changed this summer after his wife was killed in a spray of bullets in a drive-by shooting, according to news reports. Martinez decided to flee with their son, not quite 2.

When he asked for asylum in October at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, border officials told him that he would have to be separated from the younger Sergio but assured Martinez that his son would soon be united with Martinez’s mother in Jacksonville, Fla.

More than two months later, the toddler is still in the federal government’s custody in Texas, Martinez said.

