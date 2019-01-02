× Tribune TV Stations, Including KTLA, Blacked Out on Charter Spectrum Service as Companies Fail to Reach Deal

Nearly three dozen Tribune Media television stations, including KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles, went dark Wednesday afternoon on Charter Communications’ Spectrum pay-TV service after the two companies failed to reach agreement on a new distribution deal.

Customers in more than 6 million Charter Spectrum cable TV homes nationwide — including 1.5 million in the Los Angeles region — were swept up in the latest fee dispute between two major TV companies. The two sides have spent nearly two weeks in a tense standoff over Tribune Media’s proposed fee increase for the right to carry the company’s programming as part of the Spectrum pay-TV packages.

Viewers in Los Angeles could miss KTLA’s popular morning newscasts. Tribune’s KSWB Channel 5 station in San Diego, which carries Fox network programming, also is included in the outage.

The companies’ previous distribution contract expired at 9 p.m. Monday, but the two sides agreed to a short-term extension to bridge the New Year’s holiday and give themselves time to work out a new deal. But that extension expired at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

