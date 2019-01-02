Try a New Sport in 2019, Squash at Los Angeles Athletic Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Squash Director at the Los Angeles Athletic Club Brett Newton and the Assistant General Manager at the club Cory Hathaway joined us live to encourage people to try the sport of squash in the New Year. Squash is popular on the East Coast and is become increasingly popular here on the West Coast. LAAC has a big community of Squash

players. They have a junior program and the club hosts about 5 competitions for locals a year. LAAC is also the Home to the USC Squash club.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club is located at 431 W 7th St in Los Angeles. For more info, you can click here or follow them on Instagram @LosAngelesAthleticClub.