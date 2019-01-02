Water Main Burst Forces Street, Business Closures in Downtown L.A.

Roads buckling from water pressure were shut down in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Beaudry Avenue — on the edge of downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park and Chinatown — after a main burst and sent water gushing through streets and into area businesses. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 2, 2019.
