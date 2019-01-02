West Covina Man Sentenced to Life in Shooting Deaths of His in-Laws

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the double murder of his mother- and father-in-law, who were shot to death in his West Covina home in 2016.

Caminero Wang, 46, was also given an additional 50 years to life sentence in the slayings, which were carried out execution-style while his in-laws were visiting from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

A jury previously found Wang guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 1. An allegation that he used a handgun in the killings was also found to be true, prosecutors said.

Authorities said they could hear children screaming when they were called regarding shots fired at Wang’s condo on the 1300 block of East Oahu Street the evening of April 13, 2016.

The victims — Shu Zhang and her husband, Aiping Diao — were pronounced dead at the scene. The 60 year olds were in Wang’s home to visit their daughter.

While searching the scene, officials found three children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old hiding in a restroom, though none had been physically harmed.

According to prosecutors, Wang had previously threatened his wife’s life and those of her parents.