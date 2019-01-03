× Authorities ID Man Whose Body Was Found in Burning Car in East L.A.

Coroner’s officials on Thursday identified the man whose body was discovered in a burning sedan in East Los Angeles the day before.

Fael Valente, 30, was located inside the car parked in the 1500 block of North Bonnie Beach Place by firefighters who responded to extinguish the ablaze vehicle around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Valente was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner and cause of his death remain under investigation.

Coroner’s officials did not have a city of residence listed for the decedent.

The white Acura sedan he was found in was stationed in a relatively remote area of East L.A., near the end of a dead-end road that abuts the 10 Freeway.

No arrests or suspects have been announced, and sheriff’s detectives provided no new information about the case Thursday.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.