Pursuit Suspect Evades LAPD After Multiple Failed PIT Maneuvers on the Westside

A pursuit suspect is evading Los Angeles Police Department officials on the Westside late Thursday morning after multiple failed PIT maneuvers, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is unclear what the driver is wanted for or what time the chase began.

The driver of the maroon Honda sedan was leading four to five police cruisers on a slow-speed pursuit, driving about 25 mph through surface streets away from the 405 Freeway.

About 11:45 a.m., LAPD officials attempted four PIT maneuvers on the suspect, but the driver continued, dragging its rear bumper and losing the rubber on at least one of the tires. The driver eventually began speeding up as he or she continued to evade police.

The vehicle appeared to have damage to its front and back windshield before the unsuccessful PIT maneuvers.

The driver eventually got on the 405 Freeway in Playa Vista in attempt to escape authorities and continued into Inglewood.

