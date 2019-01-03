× Cal State L.A. Settles $2.75 Million Lawsuit Over Sexual Harassment by Ex-Athletic Director

Cal State Los Angeles settled a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former high-ranking athletic department official for $2.75 million last month, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by The Times.

Sheila Hudson accused ex-athletic director Mike Garrett and the school of violating California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act and of intentional infliction of emotional distress, among five causes of action in a lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court in August 2016.

“This settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission by any Party of any liability or wrongdoing,” the settlement said. “The Parties specifically deny any wrongdoing of any kind whatsoever and the Parties enter into this Agreement to buy their peace and avoid the further costs of litigation.”

The agreement also resolves the school’s lawsuit against Hudson, the former senior associate athletic director who left in May 2017, that accused her of violating California law by secretly recording conversations with four employees.

