× Eureka Group Cancels Women’s March Over Concerns That Planning Committee Is Too White

An event organized to bring women together is proving to be much more divisive than intended.

The annual women’s march in Eureka has been canceled after organizers decided the planning committee was too white.

The move has prompted newfound criticism of the global gatherings that were launched two years ago in protest of the inauguration of President Trump. Many have said the marches are not diverse enough and have accused the organization of being anti-Semitic and homophobic.

The Eureka group, which is not an official Women’s March chapter, said that instead of the planned Jan. 19 march, it will focus on organizing an event for March 9, in conjunction with International Women’s Day. The move will allow more time to reach out to women of color and those who identify as gender nonconforming, organizers said in a Facebook post last week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.