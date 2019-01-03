× Florida Siblings Who Lived Grandparents’ Backyard Arrested, Accused of Beating Them Over Money

A Florida man and his sister were arrested after they allegedly attacked their grandparents over money, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Authorities said 23-year-old Angel Jose Mariani and his sister, 21-year-old Monique Mariani, battered their grandparents Dec. 21 at a home in Spring Hills.

The pair were apparently living in a tent in the backyard of their grandparent’s house. Authorities said the grandparents gave money to Monique and another sister, Madelyn, but when Angel found out and demanded his grandfather give him cash, his grandfather refused. Enraged, Angel began punching him repeatedly until the older man retreated to a nearby shed, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When the grandmother asked them to leave, Angel and Monique allegedly began punching and kicking her. Angel managed to force his way into the shed, where he vandalized multiple items, authorities said.

A deputy arrested Monique and Madelyn, who had an active warrant, at a nearby intersection.

The sheriff’s office deployed a K-9 and air unit to locate Angel Mariani, who ran away and tried to hide in bushes nearby. Officers used a Taser on Mariani after he again tried to run, then “continued to be combative,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Angel Mariani was arrested on suspicion of battery, domestic battery, battery on a person 65 or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief, threats to public official, resisting officer without violence and providing false name to law enforcement.

Monique Mariani was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older, and her sister was booked on the warrant for failure to appear on a charge of burglary.