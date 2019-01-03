‘Heavily Intoxicated’ Wisconsin Man Enters Wrong Home, Snuggles With 150-Pound Mastiff on Dog Bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wisconsin homeowner called police early Tuesday after she found a stranger in her Waukesha home sleeping on her dog's bed -- with a 150-pound Mastiff beside him.

Police said the young man likely entered the home through an unlocked side door, according to KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee.

Officers said the man was "heavily intoxicated" after celebrating New Year's Eve. He "accidentally entered the wrong residence" and fell asleep with the owner's Mastiff, Benton, on the dog bed.

Police say the young man cooperated with investigators and was not charged.

"They told me it could have been a lot worse. (The young man) didn't know where he was. He couldn't see -- his glasses were tossed around the living room somewhere" said Lynn Sarver, Benton's owner. "He was very apologetic."

Sarver told WITI her dog is a Boerboel, a type of Mastiff. According to the American Kennel Club:

"Boerboels are intimidating but discerning guardians of home and family who learned their trade while protecting remote South African homesteads from ferocious predators."