Homicides Detectives Investigating Death at Lancaster Jack in the Box

Homicide detectives were responding to a Jack in the Box in Lancaster to investigate a man’s death Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. on the 43600 block of 10th Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Officials were not releasing information about the man’s injuries or manner of death.

Footage from the scene showed deputies taping off the Jack in the Box parking lot for investigation.

A pool of blood could be seen near the rear tire of a Nissan Frontier pickup parked there, with a set of keys discarded on the ground nearby.

The nearby intersection, at 10th Street West and Avenue K, is lined with several other businesses including a Target, CVS and Starbucks.

Authorities did not immediately release details on the victim’s identity.

Officials did not say whether there was a known suspect or if anyone had been detained.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.