Man Faces Charges After San Bernardino Killing; Woman Suspected of Helping Him Evade Authorities Also Charged: Police

A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges in the killing of another man in San Bernardino while a woman was also charged for allegedly helping him evade authorities, police said Thursday.

Paul Mendoza is accused of gunning down 45-year-old Anthony Flory on the afternoon of Dec. 23, according to police. Officers responded to an area of the 4900 block of North Stoddard Avenue about 3:13 p.m.

Flory was found lying in front of a home along Stoddard Avenue suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said. He died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Mendoza was later identified as the suspect in the killing through investigation and arrested on the night of Dec. 29, police said. Julia Licea was arrested on suspicion of helping him remain at large.

On Jan. 2, Mendoza was charged with homicide and Licea was charged with aiding and abetting, according to police.

No other details were released by police.