Mayor Garcetti to Officially Introduce L.A. County’s New Early Warning Quake App

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to officially announce the city’s launch of its early warning earthquake app Thursday.

ShakeAlertLA, which is designed to work with the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system, is the nation’s first publicly available early warning mobile app.

The app was released unannounced on New Year’s Eve, but quickly discovered by users who shared the news, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It is designed to warn the public about earthquakes with a magnitude 5.0 or higher a few seconds before the shaking arrives.

“ShakeAlert can give enough time to slow trains and taxiing planes, to prevent cars from entering bridges and tunnels, to move away from dangerous machines or chemicals in work environments and to take cover under a desk, or to automatically shut down and isolate industrial systems,” the shakealert.org website stated.

The alerts apply to Los Angeles County only, according to the app.

Garcetti’s announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. at City Hall.

The app is available for Android and Apple smartphones.