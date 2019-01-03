× More Than a Dozen Candidates Line up to Fill Only Seat Held by Republican on L.A. City Council

Days after Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander stepped down to take a job with a sports and entertainment firm, more than a dozen candidates are lining up to fill the vacant seat.

As of the middle of this week, only a handful had actually filed paperwork with the city to raise money for a special election in June, with a likely runoff in August. But more than a dozen candidates say they plan to run — and even more are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

The winner will finish out Englander’s term and face another election in 2020.

He or she will represent the northwestern San Fernando Valley, including the neighborhoods of Chatsworth, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. The area is more politically conservative and suburban than much of Los Angeles and has long been represented by Republicans.

