Ojai Middle School Sends Out Letter to Parents After Students Form Into Swastika on Campus

Shortly before Christmas break, Ojai parents received a troubling letter from junior high administrators sharing that nine students had apparently lain down on a field together in the shape of a swastika.

The letter, which a parent shared with The Times, has prompted concerns over the response from Matilija Junior High School as well as the safety of students.

In the Dec. 14 letter, administrators shared that 12 students were part of a group chat that included racist, sexually inappropriate and threatening commentary, including a comment about bringing knives to school.

“It brings us great pain to share with you, reprehensible student actions that have taken place over the course of the last few weeks,” the letter, from the principal and vice principal, said.

