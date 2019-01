× Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Metrolink Train in Northridge

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metrolink train in Northridge early Thursday evening, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5:13 p.m. at a location in the 8000 block of North Balboa Boulevard, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No other details about the victim or the incident have been released by fire officials.