Husband, Wife Forced to Jump From Burning Apartment Building in Garden Grove

A husband and wife were treated for smoke inhalation after being forced to jump from a burning apartment building in Garden Grove Thursday morning.

The fire department received a structure fire call in the 13300 block of El Prado Avenue just before 3 a.m., Garden Grove Fire Department Captain Nguyen said.

Arriving firefighters discovered one resident, a man, had already jumped from a second-story unit, Nguyen said.

Video taken earlier at the scene showed the man dangling from a window of the burning building and then letting go.

Marco Hernandez, the man who jumped from the window, told KTLA the apartment was already engulfed in flames when his wife tried to walk out the door.

“My wife and I, we had to come out from the window on the second floor,” Hernandez said.

Both residents were treated for smoke inhalation and were in stable condition, the Fire Department later tweeted.

More than 50 firefighters extinguished the flames in about 30 minutes and confirmed that no other residents were inside the building.

At least two apartment units were damaged, and several animals died in the fire, Nguyen said.

“Five cats did not make it. However, the good news is that we did find three that firefighters got to right away,” he said.

The firefighters provided oxygen to the cats, which will be cared for by Garden Grove animal control, Nguyen said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.