Santa Monica Police Look for Possible Serial Arsonist After Several Trash Cans Fires Are Set Near Apartments

Santa Monica police are looking for a possible serial arsonist after several trash can fires appeared to have been intentionally set near apartments over the holidays.

At least eight trash fires were set on Dec. 22 and another seven were set on New Year's Day, officials told KTLA. Authorities confirmed Thursday that they believe one person is setting all the fires and police are working with the Santa Monica Fire Department's arson investigators.

Most of the fires were in alleyways north of Santa Monica Boulevard, but were set at different times of day.

Residents are concerned because all of the fires were dangerously close to homes in the area.

No injuries or damage have been reported in connection with any of the fires.

Police do not have any suspect description and no arrests have been made, but investigators are following up on leads.

