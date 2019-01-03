× Special Tactics Airman From Sylmar Killed in Off Duty Incident

Staff Sgt. Jorge A. Hernandez, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, died Tuesday in an off duty incident in Nashville, Tenn., the 24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office said in a written statement. The nature of the incident was not specified.

Hernandez, 26, was born in Sylmar and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in February 2012. He completed the two-year combat control training program and was assigned to the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron.

“Jorge was a gregarious individual. Always laughing, smiling, and trying to cheer people up around the squadron. He was the guy who everyone knew because of his spirit and liveliness,” Maj. Steven Cooper, commander of the 23rd STS, said in a statement. “This is a tragic loss to the Special Tactics community and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this time.”

Hernandez was a qualified military static-line jumper, free fall jumper, and an Air Force qualified combat scuba diver. Off duty, he spent time with kids in the local community coaching wrestling. For his volunteer service, he was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.