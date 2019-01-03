The News Director’s Office: Rich DeMuro, KTLA 5 Tech Smart Reporter

KTLA “Tech Smart” reporter Rich DeMuro joins Jason and Bobby to talk about his new book “101 Handy Tech Tips for the iPhone.” Rich talks about some of the challenges of writing his book, and shares some of his favorite iPhone tips. He also opens up about how he achieved his dream of working at KTLA, and why he loves being a tech reporter.

Episode Quote:

“Being flooded with information doesn’t mean we have the right information or that we’re in touch with the right people.” -Bill Gates

