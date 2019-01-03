Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ticket Winning $36 Million SuperLotto Plus Jackpot Sold in Murrieta

The ampm in Murrieta where a winning lottery ticket was sold is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from February 2018.

A ticket winning a $36 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot was sold in Murrieta, officials said.

The ticket was bought at the ampm at 39460 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to the California Lottery website.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s draw were 21, 29, 39, 42, and 47, with 19 as the Mega number.

The holder of the winning ticket has yet to come forward.

The next draw will occur Saturday for a $7 million jackpot.

