Beachbody Celebrity Trainer Autumn Calabrese joined us live to tell us all about her new workout series “A Little More Obsessed.” A Little More Obsessed features six more workouts designed to carve toned abs and sculpt firm, round glutes while strengthening your entire body. A Little More Obsessed is now available. You can also follow Autumn on Instagram @AutumnCalabrese.
Tone Your Abs and Sculpt Your Glutes With Autumn Calabrese
