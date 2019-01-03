Tone Your Abs and Sculpt Your Glutes With Autumn Calabrese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beachbody Celebrity Trainer Autumn Calabrese joined us live to tell us all about her new workout series “A Little More Obsessed.” A Little More Obsessed features six more workouts designed to carve toned abs and sculpt firm, round glutes while strengthening your entire body. A Little More Obsessed is now available. You can also follow Autumn on Instagram @AutumnCalabrese.