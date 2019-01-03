Two Men Hospitalized After 24-Foot Boat Overturns Near Huntington Beach Pier

Two men were hospitalized Thursday after the boat they were in overturned near the Huntington Beach pier, officials said.

At around 11 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol received a call about a 24-foot boat in distress, approximately five miles off the Huntington Beach pier. Responding deputies found the overturned boat and the two men in the water.

One man in his 60s was conscious, while another man in his 70s was unconscious, the Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Both men were placed onto the Harbor Patrol boat and taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the incident was being investigated as an accident and does not appear to be suspicious.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals. At this time, this incident is being investigated as a vessel accident and does not appear to be suspicious. OCSD’s Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting. Thanks to @HBFD_PIO and @uscoastguard for your partnership. pic.twitter.com/9e4ninSvEn — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) January 3, 2019