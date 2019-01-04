3 Men Arrested in Torture Killings of 2 SoCal Teens, Their Friend in Mexico: Authorities

The investigation into the slayings of two San Diego teens and their friend in a Tijuana neighborhood have ended with the arrests of three men, Mexican authorities said Thursday.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office said the victims — Christopher Alexis Gomez, 17, and Juan Suarez-Ojeda, 18, of San Diego, and Angel Said Robles, 17, of Tijuana — were in a third-floor apartment on Nov. 24 with friends around 11 a.m. when several people burst inside and tortured the trio for about two hours before killing them.

The three suspects were identified only by their first names: Fabricio, Esteban Manuel and Alejandro, nicknamed “El Orejas.”

Authorities did not provide further information, including the cause of death or a possible motive.

