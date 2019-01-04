× 5 Additional Suspects Named in Connection With Death of Female Bystander Shot During Argument in Long Beach

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for five individuals accused of helping an alleged killer escape prosecution in the case of a 24-year-old woman who was shot dead in Long Beach and not believed to be the bullet’s intended target, police said Friday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after parolee Thomas Terrell McCreary, 42, was charged with murder in the shooting of Anna Perez.

Detectives presented prosecutors with additional evidence in the case on Thursday, Long Beach police said in a news release.

District attorney’s officials subsequently filed a felony complaint and issued arrest warrants for five Los Angeles residents who allegedly knew of the circumstances surrounding Perez’s death and assisted McCreary in avoiding apprehension:

• Samantha Kidd, 42

• Anthony Garret, 21

• Shanae Garcia, 33

• James Strong, 49

• Jovan Harris, 39

As of Friday, only one of the new suspects — Harris — was in custody, police said. He is additionally accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction.

Harris was located in L.A. by Los Angeles police gang detectives Friday morning and booked on nearly $1.1 million bail.

Investigators did not say whether they had any leads on the remaining suspects’ whereabouts.

Perez was struck and killed when gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute broke out between two groups in the area Pacific Avenue and Fourth Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

Perez’s family has said she was out with friends with a conflict broke out nearby.

McCreary was allegedly targeting someone in the rival group. Police said he fled the scene in a vehicle but was arrested a week later.

The defendant was previously convicted of first-degree residential burglary in 2007, according to prosecutors.

He was being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and expected to return to court Jan. 24, inmate records show.

If convicted as charged, McCreary could face more than 100 years to life in state prison.