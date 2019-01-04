Anaheim Day Care Worker Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Sexually Assaulting 2 Girls Ages 6, 7

Daniel Antonio Martinez of Buena Park pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 and three counts of sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old on Aug. 28, 2018, the DA’s office said in a news release. Martinez’s sentencing comes more than two years after he was first arrested on Nov. 16, 2016, prosecutors said.

He was employed at a daycare center “in a position of trust with access to children” at the time of the crimes, the DA news release states. Authorities have said the licensed facility was located in the 700 block of South Dale Avenue in Anaheim.

At the time of Martinez’s arrest, police identified the facility as Magusa’s Family Childcare and Preschool. A facility called Magusa’s Family Daycare still holds a website online and is located in Buena Park.

Law enforcement officials first began investigating Martinez after a 6-year-old girl told a family member she was experiencing pain on Nov. 9, 2016, according to prosecutors.

Earlier that day, Martinez had “digitally penetrated the victim,” the news release states.

After the family member reported the assault to Anaheim police, an investigation revealed a 7-year-old girl had also been abused by Martinez, prosecutors said.

One of the mothers of the victims, Lauren Johnson, told KTLA her daughter was examined and there was evidence she had been assaulted.

“There’s no 6-year-old that’s going to make that up,” Johnson said on the day of Martinez’s arrest.

She also said she had been assured her child would be safe, with the daycare center having cameras and holding the legal credentials to be in business.

“But unfortunately she hired someone who was a child predator, who not only assaulted my baby, but other children,” Johnson said.

The grandmother of the other victim, who spoke to KTLA anonymously, said Martinez took the little girl to the bathroom before abusing her.

“I guess that’s when he touched her,” the woman said.