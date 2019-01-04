Apps That Can Help You Become More Mindful in 2019

Whether you want to try yoga, meditation or stay less stressed – your phone can help! Stop scrolling through social media and download these apps!

Want to know the apps that will help you become more mindful in the new year?

Mindfulness and meditation are popular practices these days and digital well-being is sure to be a hot topic this year!

We have the apps that can help you become more mindful and relaxed in 2019.

Pocket Yoga

You’ll be a yoga master in no time with an app called Pocket Yoga! This simple app has more than 200 illustrated poses, along with detailed voice instructions so you can transform your body from a Bird of Paradise or Sleeping Swan.

All you need is some free space and a mat!

The practices in Pocket Yoga were created by Gaia Flow Yoga, which is a rigorous vinyasa practice that naturally realigns the body, mind, emotions and spirit.

The app logs your progress and allows you to practice anywhere, at any time! You can even connect the app to AirPlay to watch your practice on your TV.

The app costs $2.99 and it runs on 4 different platforms: iOS devices, Apple TV, Android devices and Macs running OS X 10.9 or later. No network connectivity is required.

Headspace

Practice mindfulness with an app called Headspace one of the most popular meditation apps out there!

It has hundreds of sessions to choose from to help with everything from sleep and focus, to sudden meltdowns.

“It’s a great opportunity to turn something like your phone which can be a source of distraction, stress, into something that you’re actually using as a tool to help anchor you, to help ground you, and to help you show up as your best self for those around you,” explained Megan Jones Bell, Chief Science Officier at Headspace.

Research shows meditation can impact both mental and physical health in a pretty profound way, but you have to do actually do it!

“We know that Headspace is proven to specifically reduce stress in just 10 days of just using the product for just 10 minutes a day so it’s a quick intervention,” said Jones.

For a quick sample of what to expect, just ask your smart speaker! You can say “[Alexa or Google], open Headspace!”

Pacifica

If you want to focus on breaking the cycle of stress and anxiety you should check out Pacifica.

Pacifica provides daily tools for stress, anxiety and depression. It’s based on cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness meditation.

It has deep breathing exercises, positive visualizations and more.

According to their website, over 1.9 million people use Pacifica to manage their daily mental health.

Also, a built-in health tracker helps you track your daily mood and look for patterns.