Armed Robber Sought After Holdup of ARCO Station in Carson

Authorities in Carson are searching for an armed robber who held up an ARCO gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. at the station near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East Del Amo Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hoodie and concealing his face walk into the store with his gun drawn.

He is then seen emptying the cash drawer and leaving the store.

Investigators say the man dropped some of the cash on his way out of the store and then fled northbound on South Central Avenue.

The robber was described as a 20 to 25-year-old man, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Moore said.

He was wearing a green ski mask, white hoodie and black pants.

The man was believed to have gotten away with $300 to $500.