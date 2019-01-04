Chloe, Dog Found Severely Abused in Long Beach, Making Swift Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chloe, the dog found beaten and left in a bag of trash in Long Beach last month, was well along the road to recovery at a foster home on Friday. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 4, 2019.

The 1-year-old Maltipoo-terrier mix now has her own Facebook page and a fundraiser accepting donations for her continued care.

Additionally, those interested in helping Chloe or other dogs like her can donate to Fix Long Beach via www.FixLongBeachPets.com, PayPal at donate@fixlongbeachpets.com or Venmo by directing payments to @FixLongBeach.

Those with information that could help in solving the abuse case can contact Long Beach Animal Care Service’s Special Investigation Unit at 562-570-3086 or submit an anonymous tip via www.LACrimeStoppers.org.