Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes Through North Hollywood Parking Structure Window, Plunges 3 Stories Down

A driver was hospitalized late Thursday after his vehicle slammed through a glass window of a North Hollywood parking structure, flipped and plunged three stories onto the street below, officials said.

The man was moving his Mercedes-Benz G-Class from the third level of the parking structure in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue when he lost control and drove through the glass about 11 p.m., LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The car flipped and landed on its roof. Video from the scene showed chunks of concrete and glass scattered across Tujunga Avenue as firefighters placed the driver on a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance.

The condition of the man, whose name was not released, was not available Friday morning.

