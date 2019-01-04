Florida Homicide Detective Fired After Showing up Drunk to Crime Scene: Sheriff’s Office

A sheriff’s office in Florida says it fired a detective for responding to the scene of a slaying while drunk.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it terminated Detective George Moffett Jr. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Moffett was off-duty Thursday night when he responded to a homicide scene in St. Petersburg.

Other deputies say Moffett appeared intoxicated since he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking liquor before responding to the scene.

Moffett agreed to field sobriety tests and a breath test.

The sheriff’s office says he performed poorly on the tests and had an alcohol level well above the legal limit. He was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail.

Court records show no attorney listed for him.