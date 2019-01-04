Grandfather Who Died After Being Assaulted in Lancaster Jack in the Box Parking Lot Was Getting Lunch for Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 60-year-old man who died after apparently being sucker punched in the parking lot of a Lancaster Jack in the Box Thursday afternoon was getting lunch for his wife, a family member told KTLA Friday.

The caught-on-video attack occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the fast-food chain's location at 43628 10th St. W., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A champagne-colored, four-door sedan is seen pulling into the parking area and a man got out of the car to confront the victim. After a brief altercation, the aggressor apparently assaulted the victim. The suspect vehicle then drove away from the scene, heading north on 10th Street West, investigators said.

The motive behind the attack, and what led up to it, is unknown.

Responding deputies found the victim on the ground suffering from "obvious trauma," according to a Sheriff's Department news release. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, Frank Borsotti, was a grandfather of six who worked for Caltrans for 30 years. His daughter-in-law said he was fetching lunch for his wife when the incident occurred.

He enjoyed reading the bible and cooking lasagna, said the daughter-in-law, who did not want to be identified or interviewed on camera. She said her family is heartbroken.

Sheriff's officials are looking for additional witnesses who may have seen the assault.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

